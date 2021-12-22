Over the years, concerted efforts have been made to determine and resolve non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks and financial institutions in our country. As per the RBI’s March Financial Stability Report, gross NPAs are expected to be slightly elevated at around 11.22% of overall credit deployment by March 2022 for all scheduled commercial banks. This is despite several steps taken by the central bank, including bringing out a harmonious regulatory framework on 7 June 2019.

On the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) front too, there has been varied progress. The regulatory forbearance on admitting new cases at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) during covid also pushed NPA resolutions on the back foot. Bank NPAs had been a cause of worry when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. In an effort to trim NPAs, a specific ‘4Rs’ strategy of recognition, resolution, recapitalization and reforms was introduced and it showed immediate results.

The IBC 2016 framework did help in resolving a few large corporate borrowers in the initial rounds as they were asset rich. Unfortunately, the same was not the case for other large, medium and smaller companies admitted in subsequent rounds. The judicial infrastructure of NCLTs, the backbone of the IBC, is severely stressed and lacks proper infrastructure and workforce.

NPAs need to be addressed with care and compassion. For instance, if your child is sick, you won’t be throwing her/him out of your home. You will be looking for doctors for a cure and getting your kid back in action. Similarly, if a corporate cannot pay its dues for business reasons (not fraudulent), it should be addressed and an appropriate solution should be provided for reviving them.

During disruptive times, businesses are more prone to uncertainties. Failures are not always intentional and wilful. The key is timely recognition of genuine business problems and proactive steps. Irrespective of the corporates recognizing, realizing and accepting stress situations, banks or lenders could always move proactively. They do have an excellent knowledge base, skills and framework of systems. But the problem is related to scale and bandwidth. Most successful resolutions are results of immediate action. Any delay would exacerbate the mismatch in cash flows due and the liquidity. Any one of them recognizing the ‘stress’ should reach out to the other without any hesitation and the other should be ‘open’ enough to look into the options of redresses. And if banks, the bigger and better equipped, do not proactively strive along with the borrowers to find a solution to the genuine problems faced by businesses, there is a danger of the entrepreneurship culture getting disrupted. Thus, achieving a $5 trillion economy will become a distant dream. Timely and proactive distress assets resolution is more effective for entrepreneur culture building and laying the foundation for a new India than band-aid fixing.

NPAs do not always mean that the value of the business is lost. If the underlying business is robust and there is adequate asset cover, such genuine cases need to be invariably taken up. Who can know this better than the largest fiduciary stakeholders, the banks? The government should help in developing an ecosystem wherein nobody loses the money or at least, losses are bearable, beyond technical and regulatory provisioning on account of such classification as NPA. And that is possible for banks by building robust balance sheets and risk defraying by credit insurance/ reinsurance mechanism. Our public sector banks are still to be well capitalized and the government also has limitations in providing them unlimited capital.

In most cases, the stress is on account of mismatch of liquidity events and timing issues. On lenders’ side, the key concerns are balance sheet cushion achieved by ‘capital adequacy’ or ‘risk distribution’ to absorb the shocks. Without being complacent on building the capital adequacy, additionally, the institutional ‘credit insurance’ path could be explored. Sophisticated econometric tools are used to design the products for credit cover and ‘default’ as well as ‘potential default’ by insurers and reinsurers world over. Some banks have already started covering their large home mortgage loans under this. The government can examine and pursue institutional insurance mechanisms with flexibility through the holding company structure of all PSU banks. We should think of solutions that are innovative, yet risk distributive that would have a positive effect on balance sheets of the banks and financial institutions. Though, setting up of National Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd is a welcome move, the recurring fundamental problem of accumulation of elevated and recurring NPA generation cannot be constructively addressed unless we set them on the right path and facilitate the ecosystem.

Nirmal Gangwal is managing partner, Brescon & Allied Partners

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.