Corporate India needs a proactive mindset for debt resolution

During disruptive times, businesses are more prone to uncertainties. Failures are not always intentional and wilful. The key is timely recognition of genuine business problems and proactive steps. Irrespective of the corporates recognizing, realizing and accepting stress situations, banks or lenders could always move proactively. They do have an excellent knowledge base, skills and framework of systems. But the problem is related to scale and bandwidth. Most successful resolutions are results of immediate action. Any delay would exacerbate the mismatch in cash flows due and the liquidity. Any one of them recognizing the ‘stress’ should reach out to the other without any hesitation and the other should be ‘open’ enough to look into the options of redresses. And if banks, the bigger and better equipped, do not proactively strive along with the borrowers to find a solution to the genuine problems faced by businesses, there is a danger of the entrepreneurship culture getting disrupted. Thus, achieving a $5 trillion economy will become a distant dream. Timely and proactive distress assets resolution is more effective for entrepreneur culture building and laying the foundation for a new India than band-aid fixing.