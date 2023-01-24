Could AI diffusion affect global patterns of migration?4 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:50 PM IST
It would depend on whether AI tools impact skill premiums differently in rich countries vis-a-vis others
People migrate across oceans to improve their lives. The main pull factor is better education and employment opportunities abroad. How would the fast-paced diffusion of artificial intelligence (AI) tools alter patterns of international migration?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×