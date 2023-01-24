Could AI diffusion affect global patterns of migration?

How would AI influence demand for migrant workers? It could lead to job displacement in industries like information technology. For example, the need for a human coder for basic coding would decline as AI develops the expertise to convert text into codes, fix bugs and suggest improvements and extensions to existing codes. The same goes for routine maintenance and bug-fixing tasks. In contrast, in industries such as healthcare, AI is likely to lead to less job displacement. Patients would still want to talk to a human rather than a robot. It’s difficult to imagine a warm hug from a robot nurse. Demand for IT engineers is likely to fall with the spread of AI and related tools, but unlikely for nurses and doctors, unlike what was earlier perceived.

