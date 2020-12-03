Count your friends, and theirs

It was a sociologist who noticed and commented, in 1991, on a strange fact of our lives that actually has mathematical underpinnings. His name was Scott Feld, and his “Friendship Paradox" is so counter-intuitive that it’s a good bet you won’t believe it applies to you. Most of us, it asserts, have on an average fewer friends than our friends have.

Think about that for a moment. Most of us tend to believe of ourselves that we are pretty congenial and have plenty of friends. We may even be right in thinking so. Yet Feld asks me to believe something sobering: that most of my friends likely have more friends than me. What’s the matter, is there something wrong with me?

Actually, not at all. One way to look at this is that between Alka who has dozens of friends, and Altaf who has only a few, it’s more likely Alka is my friend. Alok who has no friends is, by definition, not my friend; Altaf with only his few may not count me as one. Thus on average, there’s a good chance my friends have more friends than I do. Or think of just three of us - you, me and our common friend Tricia - and let’s say you and I don’t know each other. So now I have one friend, as do you (Tricia, for both of us), but she has two (you and me).

If that reasoning doesn’t persuade you, there is mathematics that can do the job. Some of it involves the famous Cauchy-Schwarz inequality. I mention that name neither to impress you nor to try and explain here what it is, but instead to underline that there is some serious mathematics involved in this paradox.

I also mention it because the Friendship Paradox is connected to the pandemic that has currently blanketed our world, which no doubt you’ve heard about.

In particular, it crops up in certain analyses of the best way to use a vaccine for Corona, when one eventually appears. For at least to begin with, there will only be limited quantities of this vaccine. How do we decide whom to use it on? Do we say “first come first served"? Do we choose older people, assuming they are the most vulnerable? Or younger people, because any nation needs its youth to survive? Or those with co-morbidites, because they are in greater danger from the virus than the rest of us? Or those without co-morbidities, because we want the healthy to stay healthy and contribute? You get the point. Pick nearly any group within a population, and someone can make a plausible argument for that group to get the vaccine first.

So how do we decide? One strategy that’s getting some attention is based on the understanding that our personal relationships make ours a highly connected world. If I’m infected, I’m likely to pass on the virus every time I meet my myriad friends; and if I meet many of them together, I’ll spread it even faster, wider. Conversely, if I’ve been vaccinated and I meet my friends for dinner afterward, that’s one less meeting that will spread the virus. The more such meetings where the infection doesn’t spread, the less the chance the infection will spread. So in a highly networked world, it makes sense to identify and vaccinate people who have more links to other people - more friends, in a word - than others. Are you starting to see the link, pun intended, to the Friendship Paradox?

Now the analysis of networks like these is a venerable area of research in computer science. Identifying people who have more friends than others is no different from identifying nodes in a network that have more links than others. So it’s just the kind of thing computer scientists might seek to do with networks they have built or are modelling. Still, doing that with a virtual network in a CS lab is one thing; how do you do it for the gargantuan and intricate social network that is the world we live in? How do you find people who have more friends than others?

During the SARS outbreak in 2003, three Israeli scientists—Reuven Cohen, Shlomo Havlin and Daniel ben-Avraham —tried to address just that dilemma (Efficient Immunization Strategies for Computer Networks and Populations, arxiv.org, 10 December 2003). They pointed out, first, that “in order to arrest epidemics ... many diseases require 80%-100% immunization" of a population. Then they recognized the value of “targeted immunization of the most highly connected individuals" in the population. This is, as explained above, an effective way of halting the spread of the disease. Yet there’s a problem: it “requires global information about the network in question"—meaning we have to work through the entire population to find the folks with the most friends—“rendering it impractical in many cases."

The idea they came up with was so simple, it was brilliant. Take a random selection of nodes in the network—that is, a random sample of the population. Ask each person in the sample to name one friend. Vaccinate that friend.

Why does this work? Because of the Friendship Paradox, there’s a good chance the friend is better connected than the person who names her. Therefore, you have a good chance of reaching people with plenty of friends—the potential “super-spreaders", to use only one phrase that 2020 has thrust into our collective consciousness. “In this way," wrote the Israeli scientists, “the most highly connected nodes are immunized, and the process prevents epidemics with a small finite immunization threshold and without requiring specific knowledge of the network." This is not just speculation; the paper spells out the mathematics that supports this thesis.

As Havlin explained elsewhere, this strategy allows us to “reach the hubs, the super-spreaders, very easily." And when you vaccinate super-spreaders, even if not all of them, you can slow and even halt the spread of the virus.

Allow me an unfortunate analogy to make this clearer. One way to demolish a skyscraper is to break every single beam that holds it up. But back in 2001, a few homicidal maniacs used a much more efficient method: they flew planes into two famous New York buildings. The impacts damaged only small sections of the two Towers. But the resulting shock to the structures? Enough for both to collapse less than two hours later. (Aside: “For terrorist networks," the Israeli scientists also point out, “our findings suggest that an efficient way to disintegrate the network is to focus more on removing individuals whose name is obtained from another member of the network.")

Simply put, this “acquaintance immunization" strategy is far more efficient than trying to identify all those who have plenty of friends. And if we put it into action, it can work to shut down a spreading virus by using far fewer vaccinations than if we decided to vaccinate everyone. Havlin estimates that it will “reduce the number of units that you need to immunize by a factor of three or four."

When a vaccine is in short supply, as it will certainly be when first released, that “factor of three or four" becomes vital.

Now we’ve heard election promises here in India to offer the imminent Corona vaccine free to everyone in that particular electorate. Apart from that, I don’t know what Corona vaccination plans governments around the world have in place.

But I’m going to start thinking about which of my friends has the most friends.

(Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun.)

