Count your friends, and theirs

In particular, it crops up in certain analyses of the best way to use a vaccine for Corona, when one eventually appears. For at least to begin with, there will only be limited quantities of this vaccine. How do we decide whom to use it on? Do we say “first come first served"? Do we choose older people, assuming they are the most vulnerable? Or younger people, because any nation needs its youth to survive? Or those with co-morbidites, because they are in greater danger from the virus than the rest of us? Or those without co-morbidities, because we want the healthy to stay healthy and contribute? You get the point. Pick nearly any group within a population, and someone can make a plausible argument for that group to get the vaccine first.