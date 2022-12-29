Courts should study the economic impact of decisions

As another year comes to an end, I am filled with hope that the new year will bring greater empathy for—and progress to—the helpless and vulnerable. The reason? The actions and assertions of D.Y. Chandrachud, the 50th Chief Justice of India. For quite some time, Justice Chandrachud has spearheaded an initiative to modernize the Indian judiciary by ensuring transparency, accessibility and accountability through digital and inclusive means. He has conveyed his belief that the judiciary should work for all, uphold constitutional morality, and that its decisions should be equitable, comprehensible and implementable. He also understands the importance of having well capacitated district and higher courts.

