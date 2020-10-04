Covid-19 has given conventional economic wisdom an overhaul

Coupled with outsourcing, technological advances jeopardized blue-collar jobs in manufacturing, but also white-collar jobs that could be done more cheaply elsewhere. Thus, with the cost of reading X-rays much cheaper in India than in the United States, radiologists in the US might be out of a job, along with factory workers. Interestingly, the jobs that would be secure were at the very low and very high ends of the value-addition chain. Thus, at the low end, until driverless cars and robots become an affordable reality, Uber drivers and restaurant waiters are safe; at the high end, celebrity sports stars are also safe.