Covid-19 recovery: Data is telling an interesting tale

The poorest have been looked after by both the Centre and states with free food or highly subsidized food supplies. The Union government has an outlay of almost ₹2 trillion as part of the PM Garib Kalyan Package (read more here). The push to getting credit to the small and medium enterprises is still work in progress, but is reaching at least a part of the population. A large section of the organized workforce has seen a marginal impact with lower salaries, and they have savings and assets to liquidate and use. Even the lower-middle and middle-middle classes have found a way to stay afloat, some dipped into their provident fund money that saw almost ₹40,000 crore being withdrawn till 31 August (read here). Some sold some gold, others borrowed from friends and family to get by (read the report here). In all these stories, it is the emerging aspirant who has been the worst hit. The first-generation big-city migrant, the daily wager, the driver, the cook, the security guard, the beauty parlour worker has been left jobless. With very little to fall back on, this swath of population has hurt the worst. There are stories of kids dropping out of colleges and institutes since the parents can no longer afford to pay the fees and living costs. But, says a senior banker, this is also a resilient class that has big survival skills. They are not sitting and stressing, but taking its skills horizontally—from being waiters to zipping around on bikes delivering food. From working in a call-centre in the day and working at a pizza shop at night.