Covid and the advent of an ascetic Christmas season

My school batchmate will be cooking up a feast for two—herself and her husband—at home. “We usually have a big get-together on Christmas day—friends, family, neighbours—and I order this incredible pot roast with all the right trimmings from an Anglo-Indian contact who turns into a home chef during the festive season." This year, since there’s no party, and she has all the time in the world, she’s trying her hand at making pot roast and baking a slew of breads. “And pudding with plum sauce—hopefully, it’ll get the romance back in my life too!"