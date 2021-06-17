Covid and the Stockdale Paradox of realism and faith

I believe that the best way out of the dark night we currently face is to practise what Stockdale preached: Confront the brutal reality while also having the faith in the endgame. Confronting brutal reality means practising safe behaviour—wearing masks, exercising social distancing, getting vaccinated, and, if needed, getting admitted to a hospital. Practising safe behaviour is obviously important to avoid covid and minimize its spread. Yet, a surprisingly large number of Indians appear averse to safe practices. One of my own relatives resisted getting tested for covid, despite her husband contracting the disease, because she was afraid to “find out the truth." As it turns out, she tested positive and was admitted to a hospital. But because of the delay in getting tested, she couldn’t find a hospital bed for over 24 hours and couldn’t share a room with her husband. And all of this caused unnecessary stress for her family.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}