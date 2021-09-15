Covid behaviour that appears irrational needn’t always be so

For example: Say you are immuno-compromised, and you either cannot or will not get vaccinated. You might be justly mad about all the unvaccinated knuckleheads running around, getting Covid, and possibly infecting you. At the same time, you wish to minimize your required degree of inter-temporal substitution. So if you are (perhaps correctly) afraid to go out very much, you are better off if those same knuckleheads acquire natural immunity more quickly. Yes, it would be better if they got vaccinated. But barring that, a quick pandemic may be easier for you to manage than a long, drawn-out one, which would require heroic amounts of inter-temporal substitution.