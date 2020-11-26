Covid, furloughs and the diminishing returns of wants

Sometime last year, I decided to take a break from my 27-year-old non-stop work life. It was a leap of faith after several seasons of mulling and endless sessions of SWOT analyses. A lot of people take breaks from professional routines, but they usually have a plan. They will study, or at least pretend to study. They will enrich themselves as individuals by acquiring experiences—travel, social service, maternity, etc. They will upskill. And so on.

I just wanted a break. An unassuming one. I wanted to do nothing.

“Sounds amazing," everyone around me trilled (after mandatorily exclaiming, “Goodness, how much money have you stashed up in savings?"). But they added it would only be a matter of time before the boredom and ennui, and—most importantly—the desire to spend freely caught up with me. “Six months, okay, eight months tops—and you’ll be back in the saddle."

“Oh, I don’t know about that," I’d say airily. “I have a feeling I’ll enjoy it so much I’ll never want to work again."

By the time eight months passed, the pandemic had set in. In 2020, self-seeking breaks had given way to imposed furloughs and terminations. In the midst of trying out new recipes in the kitchen, bingeing on Bollywood and trying to be socially distant, I didn’t have to worry about a furlough being unceremoniously foisted on me. I was—and still am—on a break.

But the promised penny dropping wasn’t happening. With the macrocosm in suspension, I didn’t have to wake up one morning in my microcosm and reprimand myself with: “Enough of this state of limbo, time to get up and running."

I came across Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data reports that suggested every third “professional" in the country has lost his or her job due to the corona crisis. In the US, the bellwether, there was a piece on the economic fallout of covid-19 culled from a Pew Research Center survey which stated, “Overall, one in four adults have had trouble paying their bills since the coronavirus outbreak started, a third have dipped into savings or retirement accounts to make ends meet, and about one-in-six have borrowed money from friends or family or gotten food from a food bank."

Yet, I was unstressed about the possibility of not finding a regular job any time soon. More intriguingly, I was in company. I know at least a dozen people who have been laid off (“right-sized" is the politically correct term these days) by companies whose bottom lines were severely compromised by the pandemic. They are people like us. Middle class, upper middle class, privileged, not in any real financial distress: the pinch is not hitting them immediately because they have all managed to put away a modicum of savings through the years, and are mostly unburdened by debts.

“Yes, covid has rendered me jobless," one of them told me. “But it has also created an eco-system where I no longer have to spend on stuff which, till the beginning of this year, were considered ‘aspirational’. I am content with very little. No wasteful expenditure. No weekend brunches. No repurposing of wardrobes. Earlier, we’d get deep cleaning of our apartment done every week and spend a bomb. Now, my wife and I set aside a daily half-an-hour slot every morning and clean our place with a vacuum cleaner and mops—and I swear we do a better job than those johnnies! We’ve whittled down our wants: the only indulgence we allow ourselves is an occasional bottle of good whisky."

There’s another trend emerging in my social circuit vis-à-vis work routines: The desperation to get out of a comfort zone of a regular salaried job. Small and creative businesses are being set up every other day—not just by those who have lost jobs and are now turning entrepreneurial, but also by those who are rising to the challenge of the “wake-up call" that covid has sounded.

A friend of mine told me the other day that work-from-home had revealed to him that he could actually wrap up his daily quota of work in under two hours of the nine “working" hours allotted to him. “I realized I had been wasting at least six hours, every day, at a corporate office for years. I owe it to myself to channelize all this untapped potential." He quit a couple of months ago, and is in the motion of putting together a business plan. And he’s amazed at the number of contacts who have come forward with offers to invest in his notional venture. “Some of them even want to chuck secure jobs and work full-time with me. Covid has been a tipping point for many of us—it’s now or never."

After months of re-sizing my own wants, uncomplicating my needs and drawing inspiration from the simple pleasures of life, I think the penny finally dropped when I heard a song from the 1970s’ Hindi film Khatta Meetha. I’ve heard it many times before, but never paid much attention. This time, it struck a chord. Thoda hai, thode ki zaroorat hai—translated, it roughly means “I have little, and I need little". 2020 wasn’t the year of the rooster, so I guess the wisdom derived from that line will not be coming home to roost anytime soon.

Sushmita Bose is a journalist, editor and the author of ‘Single In The City’.

