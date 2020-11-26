Covid, furloughs and the diminishing returns of wants

A friend of mine told me the other day that work-from-home had revealed to him that he could actually wrap up his daily quota of work in under two hours of the nine “working" hours allotted to him. “I realized I had been wasting at least six hours, every day, at a corporate office for years. I owe it to myself to channelize all this untapped potential." He quit a couple of months ago, and is in the motion of putting together a business plan. And he’s amazed at the number of contacts who have come forward with offers to invest in his notional venture. “Some of them even want to chuck secure jobs and work full-time with me. Covid has been a tipping point for many of us—it’s now or never."