Covid has altered the kind of nostalgia we indulge in

Photos of friends mimicking a soccer huddle. Family members standing cheek by jowl (not even 2mm worth of separation) after a wedding dinner or a weekend lunch. Me at the airport check-in counter, looking bored stiff because it’s my third trip in the same month, probably wondering why I cannot ‘stay at home’ more often. A few of us sharing a plate of biryani. Two of us under the same blanket on a nippy afternoon in a tent next to the river. A restaurant table without a hand-sanitizer centrepiece. A post on trial-room tribulations. One more on striking up new friendships while watching a game at a sports bar. Close dancing with a stranger on the dance floor, lost in the music, not a care in the world.