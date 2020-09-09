Covid has awakened the innovation buds of our brains

In reality, information from the past is of little use in mapping the future in such times. The best option is to manage the present as best as one can as it unfolds. How well we do this depends on how well we understand the intricacies of the circumstances. For that, we need to develop a system with ears close to the ground. Decision-making during radical uncertainty requires a multiplicity of skills, and these are rarely found in a single individual. Therefore, a multidisciplinary team is needed to review ground realities from different perspectives, and its collective wisdom should be used to develop multiple solutions. Since one is not sure how various factors will shape up, these solutions should be rolled out on an experimental basis. Feedback from the ground can help improve them before wide implementation.