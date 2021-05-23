Covid has exploited the comorbidities of our federalism

The federalism question reared its head once the Centre’s mismanagement of the vaccination programme forced states to float global tenders for buying vaccines. A flurry of articles appeared thereafter, debating the state of India’s federalism. States are also, for good measure, not looking up to the Centre for guidance and have instead implemented their individual lockdown protocols, all distinct from each other’s. These individual state responses have collided with the unstable and unequal form of Indian federalism and, consequently, something has to give. It is this column’s hope that a framework currently biased towards a stronger Centre will yield to a kinder, gentler and more even-handed federal structure, one that does not perpetuate or worsen the patron-client relationship between the Centre and states. The starting point for that should be state finances.