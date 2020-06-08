Opinion | Covid has exposed the limitations of machine learning

To an interested observer, it would appear that many of these algorithms base themselves on stationary assumptions about data. A detailed explanation of how stationary processes are used for statistical data modeling and predictions can be found here. Very simply put, this means that algorithms assume that the rules haven’t changed, or won’t change due to some event in the future. Surprisingly, this goes against the basic admonition that almost all professional investors bake into their fine print, especially the one that says, “Past performance is no predictor of future performance."