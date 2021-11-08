Covid has given leaders a chance to go for a reset

Growing unemployment is not an India-specific problem. Let’s talk about the most powerful and developed country in the world, the US. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) found that 12% of people in the US do not have access to adequate food. As much as 16% of Americans do not have money to pay their rent. Moreover, about one-third of the people don’t have enough money for their daily expenses. Like the Dalits, minorities and tribals in India, the situation of black and Latino families in the US is more dire. The US is not alone. Inequality is spreading rapidly in Germany. Recently, there were strong protests in Berlin against the needless increase in residential rents. The protesters lamented that landlords have increased the rents by 30-40%, but are not paying any attention to the maintenance of the houses. Demonstrations against inflation, unemployment and misery have also increased in Eastern Europe and Latin America.