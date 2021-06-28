Covid has shown how little expertise many of our experts have

Within days of the second wave landing, experts were screaming about a third wave and that it would hit children too. Really? Our experts had not seen the second wave coming, had not warned about mutations, and their statements seem no different from those of roadside astrologers who say, “Hey, I warned you that it’ll be bad" or “It wasn’t so bad, because I warned you." The truth is that ‘experts’ have mostly let us down on covid, but only a few admit this. We have had eminent doctors pontificating on TV about an oxygen shortage but who run upscale hospitals that did not bother to set up on-site oxygen plants.

