Opinion | Covid has woken the world up to the threat that China poses

When Trump started talking about the “Chinese virus", China tried to spread a rumour that the pathogen had actually been planted in China by the US. This didn’t stick, except perhaps with the world’s remaining communists and, to use MAD magazine’s immortal phrase, “the usual bunch of idiots". It has now begun resorting to naked intimidation. For instance, since Australia has been one of the prime movers of the call for the investigation, Beijing banned beef imports from four Australian producers, imposed 80% tariffs on Australian barley, and is now threatening to take similar action on the country’s wine and dairy products. Chinese state mouthpiece Global Times plumbed new depths when, in an editorial, it quoted an unnamed Weibo (the Chinese equivalent of Twitter) user likening Australia to a “giant kangaroo that serves as a dog of the US".