Opinion | Covid is playing change agent for both better and worse

But where hope springs global, despair dampens local sentiment. The Indian economy is about to undergo some momentous changes. The mass reverse migration of labour is likely to transform the nature of Indian industry, economy and, perhaps, the national character. The Indian economy has been characterized by free movement of labour, despite the occasional cynical attempt to leverage son-of-the-soil disaffections. Research on internal migration of labour shows that movement takes place primarily due to the drying up of income opportunities at home. The Economic Survey of 2016-17 estimated India’s migrant labour population at around 100 million, while S. Irudaya Rajan, professor at the Centre of Development Studies and an expert on migration, estimates it at 140 million. Studies also show that most migrant workers are from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar, with some other states such as West Bengal and Odisha making up the balance.