Covid is worsening inequalities of wealth and income

Paradoxically, this benefits big-time investors, who can invest in riskier but higher-yielding investments, including in emerging economies. This has fuelled asset price bubbles such as those preceding and following the global financial crisis. Meanwhile, small savers, who rely on a savings account at a commercial bank, earn little interest on their savings, and still pay high interest rates on borrowing such as through lines of credit or credit cards. Another subtle enabler of worsening inequality is the differential access to the perquisites of high-quality private education, especially, but not exclusively, in the US. Thus, while most large public institutions of higher learning in most countries have opted for online-only teaching for the foreseeable future, many top private universities in the US, which charge their students top dollar in tuition fees, have opted for at least some face-to-face teaching on campus.