Covid may have distorted risk judgements on our mortality

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last summer I met up with two friends for dinner at an outdoor restaurant. I hadn’t seen much of them in the early months of the pandemic because they were afraid to venture out. One said meeting up felt like “we’re playing Russian Roulette with our lives." As an economist who studies risk, this struck me as peculiar. The odds of dying in Russian Roulette are 1 in 6. The odds of contracting covid while outdoors and distanced, and then dying as a youngish healthy person, were far less than 1%. But what really flummoxed me is that both my friends had biked through city traffic to get to dinner. That felt safer to them than riding the subway or taking a cab or ride-share service. It seemed more dangerous to me, and certainly more than a meal outside. Which was disheartening, because I’m the kind of economist who believes, despite all our biases, humans are well equipped to make sensible risk decisions.

Last summer I met up with two friends for dinner at an outdoor restaurant. I hadn’t seen much of them in the early months of the pandemic because they were afraid to venture out. One said meeting up felt like “we’re playing Russian Roulette with our lives." As an economist who studies risk, this struck me as peculiar. The odds of dying in Russian Roulette are 1 in 6. The odds of contracting covid while outdoors and distanced, and then dying as a youngish healthy person, were far less than 1%. But what really flummoxed me is that both my friends had biked through city traffic to get to dinner. That felt safer to them than riding the subway or taking a cab or ride-share service. It seemed more dangerous to me, and certainly more than a meal outside. Which was disheartening, because I’m the kind of economist who believes, despite all our biases, humans are well equipped to make sensible risk decisions.

Last year was an outlier because of risky driver behaviour. Americans drove faster, didn’t wear seat belts, and were more likely to be impaired by drugs or alcohol behind the wheel. People also spent more time on motorcycles. All this was during a year of covid caution. Higher road risk could be because living under pandemic restrictions made us want to break free, and that’s a common response to pandemic-sized risks.

Psychologists call large, visible, but infrequent menaces like pandemics or terrorism ‘dread risks’. When we observe a catastrophic hazard that kills many people, we tend to fixate on it, and consequently often end up minimizing other more routine risks. Sometimes we’ll behave more recklessly in other aspects of our lives, which then increases our overall risk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For example, after the 9/11 terror attacks people feared flying and drove more, even though you’re far more likely to die on the road than in a plane. Psychologist Gerd Gigerenzer estimated 1,500 people died the year after the attack because they wanted to avoid the possibility of dying on a plane. He argues such traumatic but rare events as 9/11 carry two kinds of danger: the direct harm and the indirect damage done by behaviour changes that lead us to make riskier choices.

Gigerenzer speculates there could be an evolutionary reason for why people fixate on dread risks. When humans lived in small hunter-gatherer groups, a catastrophic event, while improbable, had the potential to wipe out your entire family and community. That was a bigger threat than everyday risks that only impact the individual.

Despite observing some strange harm-avoidance choices this past year, I still have faith in humanity’s ability to manage risk. Two things determine the risks we take: how we perceive a potential peril and how we then respond to that perception. This past year, the information that fed our risk perceptions was confusing. We were inundated with images and statistics on the pandemic, but not on car accidents. This made the pandemic feel like the biggest and most immediate threat. True, for many people it was. Many more people died from covid than car crashes. But not all activities were equally risky. For most of us, socializing outdoors was safer than reckless driving. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Perhaps the problem isn’t that we are flawed creatures who can’t reasonably assess risk; maybe it’s just that we never got information accurate enough to help us evaluate all the relative dangers. Next time, it should be possible to convey risks more clearly and trust people to take smarter decisions. This will empower us to enjoy the small things, like a dinner outside with friends, and avoid more perilous risks—and that’ll make us safer.

Allison Schrager is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. She is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of ‘An Economist Walks Into a Brothel: And Other Unexpected Places to Understand Risk.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}