Covid positivity: a heavy load, does it explode?

Which brings us to the second way the positivity rate is vital. When looked at together with figures about those infected, it helps us understand how the virus is spreading in that country (or city, etc). In South Korea and Serbia, it takes several dozen tests to find a single new case. This suggests that those countries have managed to slow the spread of the virus to a trickle. But in Ecuador, every third test is positive; in Moldova, every sixth; in India, every 11th. In countries like these that have high positivity rates, it’s so easy to find new infections that their covid reality is a large pool of people whose infections are still to be detected. The official case count is probably just a fraction of the true number of infections. Put another way, a sure indicator of how far the virus has spread in a country is the ease of finding a new infection, seen purely in terms of the number of tests that search needs. More alarming still, if the positivity rate is rising, then it’s likely that the virus is spreading faster than the case count graph suggests.