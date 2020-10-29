Covid sense and the sensibilities we might have lost

A former school mate, who has lived in the US for a good 25 years, used to be the constant butt of good-natured jokes among the rest of the clan. She visited Kolkata, which she still considers “home" (where her heart is) and a sari shopping paradise, at least twice a year instead of travelling elsewhere in the world with her American passport. In 2020, for the first time in a quarter century, she’s not been able to visit “home" even once. “Cannot believe I’m not in the city for Durga Pujas, such a shame," she pinged me the other day (I think it was Ashtami), when I forwarded her a link to “virtual" pandal-hopping in Kolkata.

The unnerving bit, she added, is that she has no idea when she can return to the city she loves so much. “I know, urban spaces do not change in a hurry, but I’m worried about people—if and when I do come to Kolkata, I may be encountering an entirely different set of inter-social dynamics."

A disturbing new study by Imperial College, London, claims that even if a covid vaccine is given form in the not-too-distant future, it may need to be administered twice a year since immunity will prove to be ineffectual in a matter of months. That may throw a spanner in the works of “normalization once a vaccine is found". Imagine sitting on a plane, or in a restaurant, or someone’s living room, wondering if the others around have had their latest shot. And cringing at the prospect of an autopilot self-response that mutters “maybe not".

You will probably be pulling up shutters faster than you thought possible and retracting steps right back into your oyster.

That may well be the potential scenario in an emerging dystopia.

Cut to the present. Today, not only is anybody—unless one’s bravery borders dangerously on being foolhardy—unlikely to travel for pleasure or tick off a new destination on a mental road map, even going out to physically meet those we love is proving difficult to get off the ground. This so even if it’s only a short hop within the city or a few paces in the neighbourhood.

How’s that going to impact relationships and their cultural context—the way we knew them pre-covid?

Currently, there can be no indexing to a benchmark till things “normalize". Take my example. I’ve not been able to visit Kolkata—the place where I was born and raised, and spent more than half my life, and where significant members of family and friends’ networks, alongside dollops of nostalgia, reside—for almost a year now. Usually, it’s a 95-minute flight if the wind-speed is going in my favour. But consider the personal turbulence in the current pandemic climate: Reaching an airport hours in advance, wearing a visor over a mask for the duration of the journey, running the chance of catching a contagious strain, self-quarantining once I reach my destination, greeting everyone from six feet away, scurrying to sanitize hands, and so on. It’s an endless to-do list, traumatic enough to put me off… unless, of course, it’s a life and death situation.

Once we return to being “regular", I have no idea how I will adapt after a long-drawn disruption of interpersonal liaisons.

Virtual connections like WhatsApp chats or Zoom calls are, at best, tenuous. If they don’t fade away, tending to them constantly become chores. You almost begin to wish them away. “It’s a horrible thing to say," someone I know said, “but I’ve actually made peace with the fact that I may not get to see a lot of friends and relatives again—especially those who live in far-off places. Along with faces, I’ve let go of attendant emotions I associate with them."

A friend was telling me the other day how the pandemic has upended her sociable ties. “There were people who I would chat with on WhatsApp and Signal every single day, but over the lockdown and then the semi-lockdown, I’ve lost that touch… Worse, I’ve lost that sense of attachment, it’s like I’ve sought—and achieved—closure from those who no longer exist in my space because, today, the latitude I inhabit doesn’t allow them in anymore. I am an ostrich with my head buried in the sand."

Earlier, maybe you didn’t want to meet someone for a while. Now, you can’t. There’s a difference.

Perhaps I’m being too quick to judge myself, she offered after a couple of minutes. “For all you know, I can go back to square one more easily than I give myself credit for—and everything will be back to normal. But I can’t help thinking: What if it doesn’t go back to normal?"

As and when I cross over to a post-covid world order and start going the distance—short, medium, and long—would my best friend’s hand be as warm as it was when I clasp it again? Would my father have aged more than I thought he would? Would my niece have to forge a new dimension of compatibility with me because, somewhere, somehow, she entered a rebellious new phase of life while I was away? Will my friends’ apartment feel the same without the presence of a wagging tail (a Labrador who passed away recently)?

I would love to be proved wrong on all that, but will have to wait for the dawn of a new era to find out.

Sushmita Bose is a journalist, editor and the author of ‘Single In The City’.

