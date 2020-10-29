Covid sense and the sensibilities we might have lost

Currently, there can be no indexing to a benchmark till things “normalize". Take my example. I’ve not been able to visit Kolkata—the place where I was born and raised, and spent more than half my life, and where significant members of family and friends’ networks, alongside dollops of nostalgia, reside—for almost a year now. Usually, it’s a 95-minute flight if the wind-speed is going in my favour. But consider the personal turbulence in the current pandemic climate: Reaching an airport hours in advance, wearing a visor over a mask for the duration of the journey, running the chance of catching a contagious strain, self-quarantining once I reach my destination, greeting everyone from six feet away, scurrying to sanitize hands, and so on. It’s an endless to-do list, traumatic enough to put me off… unless, of course, it’s a life and death situation.