Covid-19 breathes fresh life into the term ‘public good’

The term first found expression in a 16 January speech delivered by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das: “Financial stability is a public good and its resilience and robustness needs to be preserved and nurtured by all stakeholders." A booklet on Payment Systems released on 25 January uses the term twice: once to describe payment systems as a public good, and then arguing how a global replication of India’s success with a unified payments interface can be a public good. But what really caught everybody’s attention was the governor’s 5 February monetary policy statement: “In addressing the discomfort of markets regarding persistently higher inflation prints and the large supply of government paper, the maintenance of financial stability and the orderly evolution of the yield curve were explicitly regarded as public goods as the benefits accrue to all stakeholders in the economy." Bond markets were unconvinced, of course, and have been rejecting the central bank’s subsequent offerings of securities.