Crash course: What the pandemic has taught us about economics

It’s an unequal world: John Stuart Mill wrote in his classic book on political economy that the laws of production are unalterable, like the laws of physics; but the laws of distribution can be guided by human institutions. Other economists would argue that the two are joined at the hip—how things are produced explains how they are distributed. The pandemic era shows that, in India at least, both the costs of lockdowns as well as benefits of the economic recovery have been unequally distributed. The usual assumption is that fiscal policy rather than monetary policy must deal with distribution issues, through taxes and spending. However, a new class of models are becoming mainstream. These HANK—or Heterogenous Agent New Keynesian—models reintegrate distributional issues into macroeconomics. More importantly, the underrated Polish economist Michal Kalecki could make a comeback, just as Hyman Minsky did in the aftermath of the 2008 meltdown.