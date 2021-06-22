Create a hybrid work model as part of a competitive strategy

Consider the return-to-work choices of two hypothetical firms. Trendy Store and ClassicClothes.com are retailers. Each sells casual clothing. Trendy Store’s competitive strategy is to be store-centric and fashion-forward. ClassicClothes.com’s strategy is to sell a curated collection of established brands online. The different strategies driving their return-to-work plans can be seen department-wise. In finance, Trendy performs routine activities and its productivity rose while working remotely. Post-covid, the staff will continue to work remotely, coming to office two days a month for work reviews. ClassicClothes.com adjusts online prices dynamically, for which its finance group consults the merchandising division hour-to-hour, and so this team will return to office. For procurement, Trendy’s designers will return to the office every day to collaborate on a process that can’t adequately be replicated online. ClassicClothes.com sources its goods from regular brands, so its merchandisers will work from home. For sales/customer service, Trendy needs staff to come in and serve customers in-person, but this is not so for ClassicClothes.com.