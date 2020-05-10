The coronavirus is playing many tricks by jumping across divides, changing form and hiding in plain sight. But, its charms seem wasted on global credit rating agencies.

Fitch, a small rating agency, reminded India on 27 April that any fiscal stimulus package could affect its sovereign rating, given the economy’s stressed fiscal situation. Talk of timing. But, to be fair, it had a rationale: “Our assessment of India’s rating…would be guided by our judgement of its probable medium-term fiscal path in the post-crisis environment. The government may tighten fiscal policy again once the pandemic is under control, but India’s record of meeting fiscal targets and implementing fiscal rules has been mixed in recent years…."

Moody’s also issued an update, charting a scenario of future upgrades or downgrades. And the agency’s picture isn’t very flattering: while ruling out an upgrade, Moody’s says that a downgrade is likely if India’s “fiscal metrics" deteriorate materially, and future economic growth doesn’t originate from institutional or economic reforms. That’s odd because there is always a lag between reforms and growth.

So there you have it. Rating agencies seem to have made up their minds. Should the Indian government be worried?

At a recent webinar organized by Confederation for Indian Industry (CII), both Kaushik Basu, professor at Cornell University and former chief economic adviser, and Martin Wolf, a columnist with Financial Times, stressed that the government must borrow to finance its extraordinary healthcare challenge, deliver an impetus to the economy, and support those who have lost their jobs and means of livelihood. The government’s debt (Centre and states combined) is around 72% of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2019-20, lower than many other countries. Both also insisted that India has enough headroom to increase its debt levels without upsetting rating parameters.

CII separately estimates that the economy needs a ₹15-trillion stimulus, of which around 14-15% can be funded by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directly subscribing to government paper. It is now clear that among the many alternatives proposed to finance the government’s fiscal package, monetizing the deficit to pay for part of the recovery process is unavoidable.

And yet, there is very little movement. Many global studies clearly indicate that India’s response to the pandemic has been among the slowest, despite the severe lockdown. While multiple stakeholders have been commenting on the government’s hesitation in stitching together a stimulus package, voices emanating from various ministers and government officials seem to indicate there are concerns over its future consequences; specifically, everybody is trying to second-guess the reaction of rating agencies. It is this column’s opinion that nothing will matter: the rating agencies will disapprove no matter what the government does.

For example, S&P Global recently confirmed Italy’s rating of BBB/A-2, which is higher than India’s, despite the country announcing that it will widen its fiscal deficit target this year to 10.5% and that its public debt would jump to over 155% of GDP. Take Spain. In March, S&P confirmed the nation’s credit rating at A with a stable outlook, despite projecting a contraction in its GDP and its debt-to-GDP ratio touching 91.6% this year. S&P upgraded Spain’s rating in September 2019, reasoning that, “…despite the ongoing political impasse that is set to lead to the fourth general election in four years, Spain’s economy remains resilient…"

None of the agencies would cut India this kind of slack. Clearly, this is not plain balance-sheet analysis but some kind of qualitative judgement that is capable of camouflaging multiple prejudices. The rating agencies are private entities incorporated in the US and march to different idiosyncratic tunes, free of regulatory oversight. And while their sovereign rating teams may not be subject to overt political pressures, they seem more than a little influenced by the ideological air they breathe.

It is indeed odd that in this unprecedented pandemic, when all parameters and paradigms are in flux, rating agencies are still keen to pursue outdated economic orthodoxies. It is also strange how they have isolated themselves from the microscopic virus that has been bending both memory and logic.

Interestingly, though, covid-19 has managed to dredge up a long-forgotten word from RBI’s tool kit: moral suasion. There are two ways in which this could become a key operating phrase in the coming days.

With government announcing a 54% increase in its borrowing target for 2020-21 to ₹12 trillion, with further expansions likely later, RBI will have to use moral suasion to convince banks to keep subscribing to government bonds. It might not be difficult in the current phase, with credit-averse banks content to deposit an average of around ₹7 trillion daily with RBI even at 3.75%. The crunch will be felt once economic activity slowly restarts. It will be used a second time for nudging the same banks to lend to the private sector, by subscribing to their maturing debt paper and providing them with credit lines. Some of that is already visible.

Hopefully, the time taken to finalize the stimulus package has also been used to exercise some moral suasion with global rating agencies. They seem to need it more than anybody else.

Rajrishi Singhal is consulting editor of Mint. His Twitter handle is @rajrishisinghal

