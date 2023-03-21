Credit Suisse’s rescue crossed a consequential debt Rubicon1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 11:50 PM IST
UBS Group AG, having subsumed Swiss Bank Corp 25 years ago, is now absorbing Credit Suisse Group AG, creating a single Swiss banking giant. Credit Suisse’s shareholders get something and senior bondholders are protected—but that luxury does not extend down the capital stack. How banks are able to finance themselves is poised to become a lot more challenging.
