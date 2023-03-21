Credit Suisse’s rescue crossed a consequential debt Rubicon

That highly subordinated bank capital can be ‘bailed in’ when a bank fails is a known known. American investors tend not to have any illusions about how risky this type of debt is, but the potential for a total loss on account of AT1 holdings was underappreciated in Europe. Many investors secretly felt it was one of those risks in life worth taking to clip a big fat coupon, as AT1 bond yields are so much higher than on senior preferred or covered bank debt categories. By only investing in highly-regarded banks—like perhaps a storied 167-year old Swiss institution that operated as the second part of a local duopoly—some may have hoped that their risks were minimal. After all, it worked a treat for the best part of the last 15 years.