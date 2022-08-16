C.R.Rao: Statistical genius, teacher, institution-builder

Rao played as big a role in catalysing new thinking on practical data problems as he did in pushing the frontiers of theoretical statistics. He set up The Indian Econometric Society (TIES) in 1970 and organized a series of workshops under its aegis in the early 1970s to assess the state of India’s official statistical system. This was perhaps the last such effort by an independent statistician. Debates on official statistics since then have largely been among economists. Barring those performing official duties in the statistical system, statisticians have been missing from such debates.