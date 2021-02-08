Crude oil’s price recovery has been too fast for OPEC+ unity

It all feels over the top, given the quantities at stake and the potential impact on the ground. For example, Equatorial Guinea would have to stop pumping altogether for about 15 days to compensate for its overproduction. For South Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries, it would require two-and-a-half months with no production at all. But Russia, the single biggest over-producer of OPEC+, is under no pressure at all. Despite OPEC+’s stellar record so far, the continued pressure on these small producers, while not only turning a blind eye to Russia’s output but even letting it raise production, indicates just how fragile the producer group really is.