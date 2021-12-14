Crypto assets are an imperfect hedge against inflation at best

The main focus of most US investors is on US-centric inflation fears, namely rising government budget deficits and loose monetary policy. Consider the role of politics. America’s Democrats want large spending increases on top of already huge deficits and large debt. While the party favours tax increases in principle, proposed legislation includes more tax cuts and credits than tax increases. Moreover, some of the ways to pay for spending in the Build Back Better legislation is through price controls on prescription drugs rather than actual tax increases. Legislating low prices fuels inflation rather than fights it, especially when it counts a tax increase for budget purposes.

