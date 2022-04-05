Crypto bosses should have seen a government backlash coming

Interestingly, coin-money found its killer-app, and that was war. As Orrell writes: “Coins served as a device for payment, but also as a tool to both motivate troops and control the general public. Soldiers and mercenaries were paid using metal that was mined or plundered; they spent the money on things like food and supplies; and the state then demanded some of the money coins back as taxes." This basically ensured that the general public had to get hold of the specified currency to be able to pay taxes. In order to acquire the money needed for this, they had to either feed the soldiers or house them. This, in turn, solved the logistical problem of maintaining an army. Even now, there are three things that make a government a government. The right to dictate what is money, the right to impose taxes, and the right to wage war.