Crypto bros sure kept the faith but did not notice the obvious
Signs of a crypto bubble were staring at investors who chose to believe what made them feel better
On 11 November, FTX, the world’s third largest crypto exchange, went bankrupt. In the few days before that, the price of Bitcoin, the most popular crypto, fell by a further 25%. This fall was perhaps one of the last nails on the crypto coffin.