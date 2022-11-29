Crypto bros sure kept the faith but did not notice the obvious

The fact that this could happen over the internet only added to its appeal. As Tseng, Diehl and Akalin write: “For many millennials and young adults, organized religion and the nation-state are declining as a primary form of identity... Internet groups are where they spend their time, find friends and seek validation. For many in this mode of thinking, it is a seemingly natural proposition that the internet itself should be the issuer of money… independent of national boundaries." This narrative helped create an initial audience for Bitcoin. Around 2013, once the mainstream media discovered Bitcoin, cryptos turned into a speculative investment and the dream facilitating peer-to-peer payments faded. Even now, nearly a decade-and-a-half after Bitcoin was invented, no legal commerce on some scale is carried out in cryptocurrencies.