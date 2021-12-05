Crypto lessons make a case for principles-led RBI rules

Blockchain technology, of which cryptos are a part, is an innovation that can facilitate transactions across assorted functions. But crypto exchanges in India have pushed the boundaries of this invention. They have been advertising aggressively across media platforms. For example, they carpet-bombed television broadcasts during recent cricket tournaments, using every trick in the book to circumvent responsible norms of advertising, often announcing important disclaimers at warp speed. These provisos were supposed to communicate that cryptos are neither currencies nor strictly “assets", and that these trading platforms are not truly “exchanges", that crypto values are not determined by the usual dynamics governing other income-yielding assets, and that investing in cryptos was an exceedingly risky proposition. Some estimates show that over 15 million Indians have invested in cryptos, many of whom live in Tier-II or Tier-III towns. Indian cricket-lovers, after all, constitute a considerable population cohort in India. In the meantime, with advertising overload stimulating viewer interest, many scam crypto issuers and exchanges have sprung up in attempts to separate the gullible from their savings.

