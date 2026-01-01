The fascination with cryptocurrencies shows no sign of fading. With the passage of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act in July 2025, US lawmakers added to the sense that crypto is here to stay. But look beyond the hype and an uncomfortable issue remains unresolved: Are cryptocurrencies a genuine innovation capable of serving the common good, or a speculative threat to financial and social stability?
Is crypto an opportunity or a threat?
Proponents argue stablecoins are fully backed by cash, deposits or Treasuries and regularly audited. But recent episodes challenge that claim. If the US Digital Asset Market Clarity Act passes, it would shackle the Fed and sideline public money in favour of private issuers.
