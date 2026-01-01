Is crypto an opportunity or a threat?

A pure bubble

Bitcoin is the archetype of an unbacked cryptocurrency with no intrinsic value. Its valuation represents what economists call a pure bubble: it will collapse if confidence evaporates. But not all bubbles burst immediately. Gold has been trading for millennia at prices far above its “fundamental” value (which could be measured by the price that its industrial use would command if it stopped being held for speculative purposes). Yet history offers many examples of bubbles that ended in ruin—from the Dutch tulip mania of the 1630s to the South Sea Bubble of 1720 and the recurring stock-market and real-estate crashes that have been with us ever since.