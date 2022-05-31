Cryptosphere tulip mania has an impact on the real economy

With the cryptosphere’s luminaries having joined globetrotting elites at Davos and punters swept up in the crypto crash suffering sleepless nights, it’s time for regulators to reflect on the real-world impact of the next boom-and-bust crypto cycle. Fintech and crypto apps have already expanded into digital cash, loans and complex products that can seem as simple as a credit card in e-mail form. That has created financial channels far beyond one-way wagers on Bitcoin or Bored Apes: Decentralized-finance (DeFi) platforms offer investors crypto yields of 8-10%; some then fund startups around the world without touching banks. Tulip mania meets the real economy at WhatsApp speed.

