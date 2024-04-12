Crystal ball review: AI has evolved only partly as predicted a quarter ago

Even as humanity frets about all the jobs AI will impact, one profession clearly under threat is that of predicting the future. What job does a futurist have if everything changes every now and then as an AI company unveils a product that makes our jaws drop. Every January, I would predict the top 10 things that would happen in tech that year; and then go back with some trepidation at year-end to score how I fared in my fortune-telling abilities. I did the same this January and whipped out my 10 AI predictions for 2024. However, given the onslaught of innovation, I have resolved to do a quarterly scorecard. With the year’s first frenzied quarter having drawn to a close, here it is: