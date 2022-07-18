Currency values are in a fierce tango with interest rates5 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 10:59 PM IST
India’s policy framework has held the rupee in fairly good stead and we should aim to improve it
The EU’s euro just broke parity with the dollar for the first time in about 20 years. The Japanese yen has declined by nearly 20% since the beginning of this year and 30% since the beginning of 2021. The trade-weighted-dollar of the US has risen nearly 10% since its recent trough in June 2021. Large movements of this type among the world’s hard currencies are rare and usually signify a ‘retreat to a safe-haven’.