Currency values are in a fierce tango with interest rates

Peeling the onion skin on the US dollar’s recent moves would suggest that changes in its exchange value have generally mirrored an increase in US real interest rates. As the real yield of the US 5-year bond has risen from -1.5% at the beginning of this year to just about 0% now, the dollar has appreciated about 10%. This is as it should be. The principle of interest rate parity (IRP) suggests that a country’s currency will rise relative to another when its real interest rate rises in such a manner that hedged currency returns remain the same. Note that the US dollar has reversed nearly all the ground it lost to other currencies at the onset of the covid pandemic.