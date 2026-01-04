The multilateral trade order is unravelling. The US has imposed country- and product-specific tariffs unilaterally, leveraging them to extract deals from several countries. China has retaliated with export controls on critical minerals.
Customs: We need five specific reform measures to boost India's trade in the face of external headwinds
SummaryAn unravelling trade order is undermining the basic principles of global commerce and putting countries like India at risk. To secure our interests as world trade fragments, New Delhi's response should include five particular measures aimed at raising our global competitiveness. Here they are.
The multilateral trade order is unravelling. The US has imposed country- and product-specific tariffs unilaterally, leveraging them to extract deals from several countries. China has retaliated with export controls on critical minerals.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More