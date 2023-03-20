Cutting the Gordian Knot won’t solve problems of strategic value4 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Alexander’s slice-through approach doesn’t work when a knotty issue must be unravelled carefully
Alexander’s slice-through approach doesn’t work when a knotty issue must be unravelled carefully
In 333 BCE, when Alexander reached the city of Gordium (near modern day Ankara), he heard of a famed knot tied on an ox cart. It was said that whoever untied the knot would rule the world. Instead of untangling the complex set of knots, Alexander took his characteristic approach to solving problems, slashing the knot with a stroke of his sword, thus ‘untying’ it in his own iconoclastic way. Cutting the Gordian knot is a metaphor for solving a complex problem in a direct and unconventional manner. Given the legend of its originator and machismo of his solution, it is often eulogized whenever a decisive leader slashes through complex situations instead of unravelling them painstakingly. The approach makes for impactful storytelling, but poor management lessons.