Cutting the Gordian Knot won’t solve problems of strategic value

As leaders rise in seniority, they develop a penchant for reductive briefs. One-page memos, 10-slide presentations and quick standing meetings have become the norm in many companies. On the face of it, this seems efficient. After all, why waste time on hours of deliberation if a decision can be taken on two or three options? This works well for simple reviews or binary choices. However, at strategic levels, decisions are seldom simple or binary, and a Gordian slice might solve an issue instantly but compound it over a longer span. That is because problem-solving at the strategic level is a very different art form than at the tactical or even operational levels. The latter are corralled within an overarching strategic plan and must have responses within tight deadlines. When a platoon comes under fire, or a HR recruiter needs to arrest attrition of key talent, both leaders have to respond immediately, based on laid-down protocols and within the limited options available. Hence those decisions can be reductive and binary, as they usually are.