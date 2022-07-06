Dangers of distancing demand more than ephemeral vigilance

Those who make a real effort still have only partial success in bridging this distance consistently. This is because it is not a matter of intellectual understanding, but is actually about how one thinks every moment, weighs things, feels, and then acts; in a sense, it’s about ‘embodied learning and wisdom’. I use the word ‘embodied’ only because when one is at a distance, despite a complete intellectual commitment and deep empathy, your circumstances fray the wisdom that is required to eliminate the distortions of distancing. ‘Embodied’ merely implies that the wisdom is so deep that it cannot be frayed. Mahatma Gandhi’s method of living with common people, travelling third class, and many other practices, was to ensure that distancing did not distort his vision; because perhaps it was not ‘embodied’ fully even in him, and he knew that.