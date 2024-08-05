Rate moves unlikely; time for RBI to step up liquidity support
Summary
- There may not be any rate action from the MPC in August, and a few more months. More importantly, one feels that the case for stepping up the pace and quantum of primary liquidity infusion by the RBI has become materially stronger in recent months.
Globally, monetary policy is at an interesting crossroads. In contrast to rising interest rates during 2022 and 2023, central banks of several developed and emerging economies have lowered policy rates of late (e.g., UK, euro zone, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, China, Brazil), some have even hiked (e.g., Japan, Russia, Indonesia, Egypt), while a large number of countries maintained status quo during 2024 (e.g., US, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa).